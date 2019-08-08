David Berman ist tot

Das letzte Lied auf Bermans neuem Album heisst «Maybe I’m the Only One For Me». Mit seiner trockenen Stimme singt er in diesem hellen Americana-Song, wie er wahrscheinlich doch einmal lernen müsste, sich selbst zu lieben. Er hatte nicht mehr die Kraft, diese Selbstliebe zu lernen. Im Alter von 52 Jahren ist David Berman gestorben.

Welch gewichtige Figur David Berman für den Indie-Rock und darüber hinaus ist: Man kann es nun lesen auf den Social-Media-Kanälen von so verschiedenen Musikern und Musikerinnen wie den Avalanches, dem DJ und Rapper El-P, Kurt Vile oder Cat Power.

...on a personal level David was always there for me through the ups and downs of life and provided much guidance and humor while reflecting on our shared journeys. Farewell David ?? - r

— The Avalanches (@TheAvalanches) August 8, 2019