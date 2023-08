(FILES) Yandex CEO Arkady Volozh attends a panel discussion as part of the Artificial Intelligence Journey (AIJ) forum, in Moscow on November 9, 2019. The founder of Russian tech giant Yandex, Arkady Volozh, on August 10, 2023 described Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine as "barbaric", making him one of few prominent Russian-linked businessmen to speak out against the conflict. (Photo by Sergei GUNEYEV / Sputnik / AFP)

AFP