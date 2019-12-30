Jahresrückblick auf die Welt des Sports

Latvia’s Elvis Merzlikins and Teodors Blugers and Russia’s Yevgeny Kuznetsov in action in the Group B Latvia v Russia game during the Ice Hockey World Championships Bratislava, Slovakia May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko SEARCH „POY SPORTS“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „REUTERS POY“ FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY – RC2KWD94OLBG
Pilots fly their paragliders during 16th FAI Paragliding World Championship in Krusevo, North Macedonia August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY – RC12CB88D720
A recortador jumps over a bull during a contest in a bullring at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY – RC1792077F60
Viacheslav Kolesnikov of Ukraine dives during the men’s high diving competition at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
*Hobbysport* Langlaufen bevor der Winter kommt. In Davos und Lenzerheide locken bereits Loipen – für Hobbylaeufer und Profis.
Loipe in Lenzerheide.
04.11.2019.
(URS JAUDAS/TAMEDIA AG)
MADRID, SPAIN – MAY 04: Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain serves to Taro Daniel of Japan during day one of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on May 04, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA – FEBRUARY 24: Denis Kornilov of Russia jumps in the Men’s Team Ski Jumping HS130 competition at Bergisel Schanze during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on February 24, 2019 in Innsbruck, Austria. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
epa07907942 Eddy Yusod of Switzerland competes in the Rings men’s Team Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, 09 October 2019. EPA/DANIEL KOPATSCH
X-Raid’s driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Bernardo Graue drive over a sand dune during Stage 2 from Pisco to San Juan de Marcona at the 2019 Peru Dakar Rally, in Pisco, Peru, January 8, 2019. Reuters Photographer Carlos Jasso: „The Dakar Rally is a race like no other, a two-week long endurance challenge across Peru in some of the harshest terrain and conditions on Earth. The event spanned thousands of kilometres with motorcycles, cars and trucks racing across vast deserts and towering dunes, from the Andes to the shores of the Pacific Ocean. As a photographer, I had good access with the helicopter. I wore a harness attached to the helicopter, with the door open in order to shoot. I like the abstract images best — the detail created by a motorcycle accelerating, the sand thrown up and combined with beautiful light so that it looks almost like a wave. You must have the camera exposures pre-set to be ready for the action, but the light is constantly shifting as clouds move across the sky. You point the camera and expose for the highlights and hope the vehicle comes into the frame and drives between the shadows of the clouds. You start reading the dunes ahead of reaching them. ‚Now itÕs beautiful golden light, IÕm going to shoot a landscape.‘ Or ‚Now there are great shadows, IÕm going to play with that.‘ Everything can change so quickly. Every choice you make is a gamble – the exposure you set, the dune you choose to climb.“ REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo SEARCH „POY STORIES 2019“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „WIDER IMAGE“ FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY – RC26TD9F28AC
Tennis – ATP 1000 – Paris Masters – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France – October 31, 2019 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic before his round of 16 match against Britain’s Kyle Edmund REUTERS/Christian Hartmann TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY – RC1C4F59D110
Aug 10, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; A Portland Timbers fan celebrates after a Timbers goal during the second half against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Providence Park. The Timbers beat the Whitecaps 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY – 13190926
Tom Brady celebrates winning the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar SEARCH „POY SPORTS“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „REUTERS POY“ FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY – RC2KWD9R91OT
A cat disrupts play in the second half between Tigres UANL and the Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game at Rio Tinto Stadium Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S. July 24, 2019. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports SEARCH „POY SPORTS“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „REUTERS POY“ FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY – RC2KWD96GQ8C
Austria’s Michael Hayboeck in action during the Four-hills Ski Jumping Tournament in Bishofshofen, Austria January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner SEARCH „POY SPORTS“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „REUTERS POY“ FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY – RC2KWD9GSEMF
Arsenal manager Unai Emery and Southampton’s Nathan Redmond during the Arsenal v Southampton Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London, Britain November 23, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or „live“ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. SEARCH „POY SPORTS“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „REUTERS POY“ FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY – RC2KWD97N6ZP
Spain’s Rafael Nadal in action during the match against Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych during the Australian Open Fourth Round at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi SEARCH „POY SPORTS“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „REUTERS POY“ FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY – RC2KWD9R3QVP
Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain in action during the 18th FINA World Swimming Championships Women’s Duet Free Preliminary at Yeomju Gymnasium in Gwangju, South Korea July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth SEARCH „POY SPORTS“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „REUTERS POY“ FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY – RC2KWD91OP5S
Russia’s Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov in action during the Exhibition Gala at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2019 Rostelecom Cup at Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina SEARCH „POY SPORTS“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „REUTERS POY“ FOR ALL BEST OF 2019 PACKAGES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY – RC2KWD98WBEM
Der Beitrag Jahresrückblick auf die Welt des Sports erschien zuerst auf Zoom Fotoblog.