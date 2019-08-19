In den Sand gesetzt

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY – AUGUST 18: (L-R) Ewa Pajor of VfL Wolfsburg and Diane Caldwell of SC Sand battle for the ball during the FLYERALARM Frauen Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg Women and SC Sand at AOK-Stadion on August 18, 2019 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images for DFB)
MASON, OHIO – AUGUST 13: A general view during the Roger Federer of Switzerland and Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina match during Day 4 of the Western and Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 13, 2019 in Mason, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 13: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches the game from the dugout in then second inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on August 13, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Mark Brown/Getty Images/AFP
Soccer Football – Uefa Super Cup – Liverpool Training – Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey – August 13, 2019 Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah plays football with a child during training REUTERS/Murad Sezer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Surfer wait on the crest of the wave ahead of the WSL Tahiti pro surfing trial at the famous break Teahupoo in Tahiti, French Polynesia on August 18, 2019. – The swell is too big and the trials for the Teahupoo event are cancelled. (Photo by brian bielmann / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
Sweden’s Angelica Bengtsson clears the bar in the women’s pole vault event during the 2019 IAAF Birmingham Diamond League athletics meeting at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on August 18, 2019. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
General view of the 180-metre-hight and 165-metre-width rice field art featuring rugby football Japan national team players from L-R: Kazuki Himeno, Michael Leitch and Fumiaki Tanaka, in Gyoda city, Saitama prefecture on August 18, 2019. (Photo by TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / AFP)
Schweizer Meisterschaft der Steher auf der offenen Rennbahn in Zuerich am Dienstag. 13. August 2019. (KEYSTONE/Walter Bieri)
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – AUGUST 18: An athlete vanishes after arriving to the finish line of the Ironman Copenhagen on August 18, 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images for IRONMAN)
Soccer Football – Bundesliga – 1. FC Union Berlin v RB Leipzig – Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany – August 18, 2019 Fans during the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video
18.08.2019; Hachioji; Klettern – WM Hachioji 2019; Petra Klingler (SUI) (Moritz Liebhaber/Expa/freshfocus) ——————————————————————— ACHTUNG REDAKTIONEN: KEINE ABONNEMENTS, ES GELTEN DIE PREISEMPFEHLUNGEN DES SAB – MANDATORY CREDIT, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES, NO ARCHIVES ———————————————————————
Ein Motocross-Fahrer in Aktion waehrend die 35. Auflage des Motocross Linden in Linden, am Sonntag, 18. August 2019. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
