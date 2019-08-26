Von Nathalie Blaser (publiziert am Mon, 26 Aug 2019 14:03:28 +0000)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 25: Brooks Koepka of the United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 25, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
TOPSHOT – Surfer Seth Moniz of Hawaii rides the swell on August 24, 2019, in Teahupoo, Tahiti, before the start of the World Surf League 2019 Tahiti pro. (Photo by brian bielmann / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
Martin Jakober beim Final Unspunnenstein am Eidgenoessischen Schwing- und Aelplerfest (ESAF) in Zug, am Sonntag, 25. August 2019. (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza)
Judo – World Judo Championships – Men under 60kg – Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, Japan – August 25, 2019 Kazakhstan’s Gusman Kyrgyzbayev and Yeldos Smetov compete REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Athletics – British Athletics Championships – Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, Britain – August 25, 2019 Britain’s Holly Bradshaw in action during the women’s pole vault final Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
AUE, GERMANY – AUGUST 23: Nicolas Gonzalez (C) of Stuttgart attemps an overhead kick during the Second Bundesliga match between FC Erzgebirge Aue and VfB Stuttgart at Erzgebirgsstadion on August 23, 2019 in Aue, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Eisenhuth/Bongarts/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
A man holds a Brazilian flag ahead of the demonstration to demand more protection for the Amazon rainforest, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Der Beitrag Im Fokus erschien zuerst auf Zoom Fotoblog.