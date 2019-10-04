Hinter den Kulissen des Moulin Rouge

The sunset is seen on the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer SEARCH „MOULINROUGE WOJAZER“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „WIDER IMAGE“ FOR ALL STORIES. THE IMAGES SHOULD ONLY BE USED TOGETHER WITH THE STORY – NO STAND-ALONE USES.
French Cancan soloist Olga Khokhlova, a dancer from ex-Soviet Kazakhstan, poses in a car as she arrives at the Moulin Rouge prior to dancing in the „Feerie“ review, in Paris, France, October 30, 2018. Khokhlova has been at the Moulin Rouge for 12 years. „I love the adrenaline of the stage. The Moulin is a magical place where I live out my passion“ she said. „When I’m on stage, I know that I am the inheritor of famous dancers who for 130 years have made the Moulin Rouge“. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer SEARCH „MOULINROUGE WOJAZER“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „WIDER IMAGE“ FOR ALL STORIES. THE IMAGES SHOULD ONLY BE USED TOGETHER WITH THE STORY – NO STAND-ALONE USES.
Megan, Alexandre, Courtney, Reece, Jonah and Jessica are seen in the backstage of the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer SEARCH „MOULINROUGE WOJAZER“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „WIDER IMAGE“ FOR ALL STORIES. THE IMAGES SHOULD ONLY BE USED TOGETHER WITH THE STORY – NO STAND-ALONE USES.
French Cancan dancers wait to enter the stage during the „Feerie“ review at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer SEARCH „MOULINROUGE WOJAZER“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „WIDER IMAGE“ FOR ALL STORIES. THE IMAGES SHOULD ONLY BE USED TOGETHER WITH THE STORY – NO STAND-ALONE USES.
French Cancan soloist Olga Khokhlova, a dancer from ex-Soviet Kazakhstan, performs in the review „Feerie“ at the Moulin Rouge, in Paris, France, November 11, 2017. Khokhlova has been at the Moulin Rouge for 12 years. „I love the adrenaline of the stage. The Moulin is a magical place where I live out my passion“ she said. „When I’m on stage, I know that I am the inheritor of famous dancers who for 130 years have made the Moulin Rouge.“ REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer SEARCH „MOULINROUGE WOJAZER“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „WIDER IMAGE“ FOR ALL STORIES. THE IMAGES SHOULD ONLY BE USED TOGETHER WITH THE STORY – NO STAND-ALONE USES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.
Drawings of Moulin Rouge costumes for the „Feerie“ review are seen pinned on the wall at the Clairvoy shoemaker workshop in Paris, France, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer SEARCH „MOULINROUGE WOJAZER“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „WIDER IMAGE“ FOR ALL STORIES. THE IMAGES SHOULD ONLY BE USED TOGETHER WITH THE STORY – NO STAND-ALONE USES.
A dressmaker fixes a costume for the Moulin Rouge „Feerie“ review at a workshop in Paris, France, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer SEARCH „MOULINROUGE WOJAZER“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „WIDER IMAGE“ FOR ALL STORIES. THE IMAGES SHOULD ONLY BE USED TOGETHER WITH THE STORY – NO STAND-ALONE USES.
Moulin Rouge French Cancan shoes are seen at the Clairvoy shoemaker workshop for the „Feerie“ review, in Paris, France, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer SEARCH „MOULINROUGE WOJAZER“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „WIDER IMAGE“ FOR ALL STORIES. THE IMAGES SHOULD ONLY BE USED TOGETHER WITH THE STORY – NO STAND-ALONE USES.
A dressmaker checks and fixes a costume for the Moulin Rouge „Feerie“ review at a workshop in Paris, France, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer SEARCH „MOULINROUGE WOJAZER“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „WIDER IMAGE“ FOR ALL STORIES. THE IMAGES SHOULD ONLY BE USED TOGETHER WITH THE STORY – NO STAND-ALONE USES.
A dancer performs in the review „Feerie“ at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer SEARCH „MOULINROUGE WOJAZER“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „WIDER IMAGE“ FOR ALL STORIES. THE IMAGES SHOULD ONLY BE USED TOGETHER WITH THE STORY – NO STAND-ALONE USES.
Dancers Courtney and Lacie wait for their next set in the corridors of the Moulin Rouge as they perform in the review „Feerie“ at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer SEARCH „MOULINROUGE WOJAZER“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „WIDER IMAGE“ FOR ALL STORIES. THE IMAGES SHOULD ONLY BE USED TOGETHER WITH THE STORY – NO STAND-ALONE USES.
Coach and dancer Audrey trains Isabelle during a rehearsal at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer SEARCH „MOULINROUGE WOJAZER“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „WIDER IMAGE“ FOR ALL STORIES. THE IMAGES SHOULD ONLY BE USED TOGETHER WITH THE STORY – NO STAND-ALONE USES.
Waiters prepare the tables before the first show of the evening of the „Feerie“ review at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer SEARCH „MOULINROUGE WOJAZER“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „WIDER IMAGE“ FOR ALL STORIES. THE IMAGES SHOULD ONLY BE USED TOGETHER WITH THE STORY – NO STAND-ALONE USES.
Dancers Claudiu, Harry, Reece, Samantha and Claudine are seen in the backstage at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer SEARCH „MOULINROUGE WOJAZER“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „WIDER IMAGE“ FOR ALL STORIES. THE IMAGES SHOULD ONLY BE USED TOGETHER WITH THE STORY – NO STAND-ALONE USES.
An employee pushes a trolley with champagne bottles in the cellar at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer SEARCH „MOULINROUGE WOJAZER“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „WIDER IMAGE“ FOR ALL STORIES. THE IMAGES SHOULD ONLY BE USED TOGETHER WITH THE STORY – NO STAND-ALONE USES.
Dancer Courtney stands on a chair in her dressing room at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer SEARCH „MOULINROUGE WOJAZER“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „WIDER IMAGE“ FOR ALL STORIES. THE IMAGES SHOULD ONLY BE USED TOGETHER WITH THE STORY – NO STAND-ALONE USES.
Dancer Megan changes costume as she performs in the review „Feerie“ at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer SEARCH „MOULINROUGE WOJAZER“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „WIDER IMAGE“ FOR ALL STORIES. THE IMAGES SHOULD ONLY BE USED TOGETHER WITH THE STORY – NO STAND-ALONE USES.
Dancers rush in the backstage of the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer SEARCH „MOULINROUGE WOJAZER“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „WIDER IMAGE“ FOR ALL STORIES. THE IMAGES SHOULD ONLY BE USED TOGETHER WITH THE STORY – NO STAND-ALONE USES.
Dancers perform in the review „Feerie“ at the Moulin Rouge in Paris, France, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer SEARCH „MOULINROUGE WOJAZER“ FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH „WIDER IMAGE“ FOR ALL STORIES. THE IMAGES SHOULD ONLY BE USED TOGETHER WITH THE STORY – NO STAND-ALONE USES.
